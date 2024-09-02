Nic Nemeth Reflects On TNA’s Momentum, Finding a Balance To Their Shows

TNA has been on quite the rise in 2024, and Nic Nemeth recently discussed the reasons why. Nemeth appeared on the Battleground Podcast and talked about how the promotion has seen a lot of growth, particularly over the summer, and you can see highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):

On the promotion’s recent mommentum: “First of all, that buzz was there before working with other companies… But the really cool thing is — like I’ve said this 15 times — in a world where every roster on every company is busting their ass, we tend to stand out as someone who’s all on the same page, all working for the same goal, all going above and beyond to help the brand. No one is being selfish and saying, ‘I need to stand out here.’ I don’t care about it, like, we’re all … it’s almost an organic coming together of, like, this rebranding. Since I showed up in Vegas, since they did the rebrand where everyone’s on the same page — behind the scenes, Tommy, Gail, Ariel, everybody is helping us out and we all have one goal: get 1% bigger audience every single week.”

On the reaction to TNA’s shows of late: “Because of the work we put in, because of the show that we do, because of the experience that we offer to the fans who come live or watch on the TNA Plus or Access TV, however you see it, when you see it you go, ‘Damn, that’s a great show’… You can complain, like, this show has 20 minutes of wrestling every three hours, this show has 2 hours and 47 minutes of wrestling every three hours, and we try to find that perfect balance of storyline, behind the scenes, character development, and matches that deliver, and this roster kicks so much a*s, I’m blown away. Every match that I watch, waiting to go [on], I go, ‘Man, everyone is so good,’ and that’s saying where every company has everybody being really good, it really makes me … it like makes me smile seeing how awesome our roster.”