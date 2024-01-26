wrestling / News
Nic Nemeth vs. Trey Miguel & More Set For Next Week’s TNA Impact
January 25, 2024
TNA has announced matches for next week’s Impact, including Nic Nemeth in action and more. TNA announced the following on Thursday’s show for next week’s episode, which airs on AXS TV and Impact! Insiders on YouTube:
* TNA World Tag Team Championship Best-of-Three Series Match 1: ABC vs. Grizzled Young Vets
* Nic Nemeth vs. Trey Miguel
* Brian Myers vs. Kevin Knight
* Frankie Kazarian explains his attack on Eric Young
NEXT THURSDAY on #TNAiMPACT! pic.twitter.com/YZGl4jfFba
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) January 26, 2024
Next week on #TNAiMPACT, @FrankieKazarian explains his actions. Meanwhile, @AJFrancis410 tries to get to @joehendry through Swann's corner! pic.twitter.com/ykUpmOiOSI
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) January 26, 2024