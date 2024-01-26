wrestling / News

Nic Nemeth vs. Trey Miguel & More Set For Next Week’s TNA Impact

January 25, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Nic Nemeth TNA Hard to Kill Attendance Live Gate Image Credit: TNA

TNA has announced matches for next week’s Impact, including Nic Nemeth in action and more. TNA announced the following on Thursday’s show for next week’s episode, which airs on AXS TV and Impact! Insiders on YouTube:

* TNA World Tag Team Championship Best-of-Three Series Match 1: ABC vs. Grizzled Young Vets
* Nic Nemeth vs. Trey Miguel
* Brian Myers vs. Kevin Knight
* Frankie Kazarian explains his attack on Eric Young

