Nic Nemeth Paid Tribute To Kairi Sane At TNA Rebellion

April 24, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
TNA Impact Nic Nemeth Image Credit: TNA

In a post on Twitter, Nic Nemeth revealed that the elbow drop he gave Moose at TNA Rebellion was a tribute to Kairi Sane. Nemeth then shared a photo of him hitting the move, with his body in the same position as Sane’s when she hits the Insane Elbow.

He wrote: “A shout out to the best elbow in the game.

