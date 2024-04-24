wrestling / News
Nic Nemeth Paid Tribute To Kairi Sane At TNA Rebellion
April 24, 2024
In a post on Twitter, Nic Nemeth revealed that the elbow drop he gave Moose at TNA Rebellion was a tribute to Kairi Sane. Nemeth then shared a photo of him hitting the move, with his body in the same position as Sane’s when she hits the Insane Elbow.
He wrote: “A shout out to the best elbow in the game.”
🦾🦾🦾✨👏🏻🙌🏻 https://t.co/rj0DhAEItm pic.twitter.com/s7ijDpPfI8
— Kairi Sane (@KAIRI_official) April 23, 2024