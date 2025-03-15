Nic Nemeth Turns On Matt Hardy, Attacks Him Following TNA Sacrifice Main Event

Nic Nemeth has gone over to the dark side, attacking Matt Hardy following the main event of TNA Sacrifice. Friday’s show saw Nemeth, Hardy, Elijah, Joe Hendry, and Leon Slater defeat The System’s Brian Myers, Eddie Edwards, and JDC as well as The Colons in a 10-man steel cage match. The match ended with Matt Hardy pinning JDC after a Twist of Fate, and after the match Nemeth took Hardy out with a Danger Zone while Ryan Nemeth locked the cage door.

Nic and Ryan then beat on Hardy before Ryan kept the babyfaces from entering the ring as Nemeth dragged Hardy’s forehead across the cage. The assault continued until the show ended.