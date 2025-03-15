wrestling / News
Nic Nemeth Turns On Matt Hardy, Attacks Him Following TNA Sacrifice Main Event
Nic Nemeth has gone over to the dark side, attacking Matt Hardy following the main event of TNA Sacrifice. Friday’s show saw Nemeth, Hardy, Elijah, Joe Hendry, and Leon Slater defeat The System’s Brian Myers, Eddie Edwards, and JDC as well as The Colons in a 10-man steel cage match. The match ended with Matt Hardy pinning JDC after a Twist of Fate, and after the match Nemeth took Hardy out with a Danger Zone while Ryan Nemeth locked the cage door.
Nic and Ryan then beat on Hardy before Ryan kept the babyfaces from entering the ring as Nemeth dragged Hardy’s forehead across the cage. The assault continued until the show ended.
WHO WANTS TO RIDE WITH ELIJAH? @_Iam_Elijah_ enters #TNASacrifice on a horse! pic.twitter.com/xBbEIekVZT
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) March 15, 2025
.@NicTNemeth is BACK to even the odds.
Watch #TNASacrifice on TNA+: https://t.co/1GrcYv61qg pic.twitter.com/L8xo61Nj0Q
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) March 15, 2025
A history making night for @LEONSLATER_!
Watch #TNASacrifice on TNA+: https://t.co/1GrcYv6zfO pic.twitter.com/XF5Ok87VbB
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) March 15, 2025
SAY HIS NAME AND HE APPEARS!
Watch #TNASacrifice on TNA+: https://t.co/1GrcYv61qg pic.twitter.com/egoNRqlI24
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) March 15, 2025
SWANTON 450 FROM THE TOP OF THE CAGE! @LEONSLATER_
Watch #TNASacrifice on TNA+: https://t.co/1GrcYv6zfO pic.twitter.com/dsnXXk3vjT
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) March 15, 2025
WHAT DID @NicTNemeth JUST DO?! @ryrynemnem @MATTHARDYBRAND
Watch #TNASacrifice on TNA+: https://t.co/1GrcYv61qg pic.twitter.com/fUUvmq870d
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) March 15, 2025
More Trending Stories
- More Details on Jade Cargill-Shayna Baszler Situation That Reportedly Led To Backstage Heat
- Kevin Nash Expresses Confusion Over Iyo Sky Beating Rhea Ripley on WWE Raw
- Tony Schiavone Recalls Dick Murdoch Working Five-Minute Main Event To Make a Flight
- Bully Ray Thinks the John Cena Heel Turn Proves That WWE’s Audience Needs to Let Things Play Out