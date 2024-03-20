Nic Nemeth vs. Alex Shelley Set For This Weekend’s TNA TV Tapings

TNA Wrestling has announced a match between Nic Nemeth and Alex Shelley for this weekend’s TV tapings. The tapings happen at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia on Friday and Saturday. The company previously announced several other matches for this weekend. The lineup includes:

March 22

* Nic Nemeth vs. Alex Shelley

* Josh Alexander vs. Tracy Williams

March 23

* Eddie Edwards & Brian Myers vs. The Motor City Machine Guns

* Monster’s Ball: PCO vs. Kon

* Ash by Elegance vs. Xia Brookside