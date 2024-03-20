wrestling / News
Nic Nemeth vs. Alex Shelley Set For This Weekend’s TNA TV Tapings
March 20, 2024 | Posted by
TNA Wrestling has announced a match between Nic Nemeth and Alex Shelley for this weekend’s TV tapings. The tapings happen at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia on Friday and Saturday. The company previously announced several other matches for this weekend. The lineup includes:
March 22
* Nic Nemeth vs. Alex Shelley
* Josh Alexander vs. Tracy Williams
March 23
* Eddie Edwards & Brian Myers vs. The Motor City Machine Guns
* Monster’s Ball: PCO vs. Kon
* Ash by Elegance vs. Xia Brookside
BREAKING: A Generational Clash is coming to the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia THIS FRIDAY as @NicTNemeth faces @AlexShelley313 for the first time ever.
Get tickets HERE: https://t.co/uQXZ9USTab pic.twitter.com/7uIybNh3Yo
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) March 20, 2024