Nic Nemeth vs. Jeff Hardy & More Set For Next Week’s TNA Impact
May 8, 2025
TNA has announced matches for next week’s episode of Impact. You can check out the lineup below for the show, which airs next Thursday on TNA+ and AXS TV:
* TNA International Championship #1 Contenders Match: Elijah vs. Matt Cardona vs. Mance Warner vs. Ace Austin
* Jeff Hardy vs. Nic Nemeth
* Tessa Blanchard & Victoria Crawford vs. Masha Slamovich & Nikkita Lyons
* Indi Hartwell vs. TBA
* The Rascalz vs. The Great Hands