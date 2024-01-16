wrestling / News

Nic Nemeth vs. Matt Cardona Set For GCW The Coldest Winter 2

January 15, 2024
Nic Nemeth and Matt Cardona will officially face off at GCW The Coldest Winter 2. As reported, Cardona called out Nemeth at GCW No Compadre over the weekend and Nemeth responded on Monday. GCW has now made the match official for the February 3rd show, which will be Nemeth’s debut match.

