wrestling / News
Nic Nemeth vs. Matt Cardona Set For GCW The Coldest Winter 2
January 15, 2024 | Posted by
Nic Nemeth and Matt Cardona will officially face off at GCW The Coldest Winter 2. As reported, Cardona called out Nemeth at GCW No Compadre over the weekend and Nemeth responded on Monday. GCW has now made the match official for the February 3rd show, which will be Nemeth’s debut match.
*BREAKING*
It's Official…
Just Signed for LOS ANGELES:
NIC NEMETH
vs
MATT CARDONA
Plus
Nick Gage
Blake Christian vs Dark Sheik
Hammerstone vs Charles Mason
Su Yung vs Santana Jackson
Gringo Loco
Bussy
+more
Watch LIVE on @FiteTV+
Sat 2/3 – 8PM pic.twitter.com/vNkO8javGp
— GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) January 15, 2024