Nic Nemeth vs. Matt Cardona Set For GCW The Coldest Winter 2

Nic Nemeth and Matt Cardona will officially face off at GCW The Coldest Winter 2. As reported, Cardona called out Nemeth at GCW No Compadre over the weekend and Nemeth responded on Monday. GCW has now made the match official for the February 3rd show, which will be Nemeth’s debut match.

*BREAKING* It's Official… Just Signed for LOS ANGELES: NIC NEMETH

vs

MATT CARDONA Plus

Nick Gage

Blake Christian vs Dark Sheik

Hammerstone vs Charles Mason

Su Yung vs Santana Jackson

Gringo Loco

Bussy

+more Tix:https://t.co/h8v97V2aaZ Watch LIVE on @FiteTV+

