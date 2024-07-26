wrestling / News

Nic Nemeth vs. Mustafa Ali & More Set For Next Week’s TNA Impact

July 25, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
TNA Impact 8-1-24 Image Credit: TNA

TNA has announced the matches for next week’s episode of Impact following Thursday’s show. The following is set for next week’s episode, which airs on AXS TV and TNA+:

* TNA World Championship Match: Nic Nemeth vs. Mustafa Ali
* Ryan Nemeth vs. Frankie Kazarian
* Jody Threat vs. Masha Slamovich
* Rosemary vs. TBA
* Joe Hendry appears
* PCO and Steph De Lander’s wedding

