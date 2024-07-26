wrestling / News
Nic Nemeth vs. Mustafa Ali & More Set For Next Week’s TNA Impact
July 25, 2024 | Posted by
TNA has announced the matches for next week’s episode of Impact following Thursday’s show. The following is set for next week’s episode, which airs on AXS TV and TNA+:
* TNA World Championship Match: Nic Nemeth vs. Mustafa Ali
* Ryan Nemeth vs. Frankie Kazarian
* Jody Threat vs. Masha Slamovich
* Rosemary vs. TBA
* Joe Hendry appears
* PCO and Steph De Lander’s wedding
THURSDAY at 8/7c on #TNAiMPACT!
Watch #TNAiMPACT NOW on TNA+: https://t.co/vBa3Dms9wR pic.twitter.com/Qvcl3RTXXc
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) July 26, 2024
More Trending Stories
- Tony Khan Claims That WWE PR Is Leaking Details About AEW’s Media Rights Deal
- Rumor Killers On Recent Alleged CM Punk-WWE Contract Negotiations
- Booker T Doesn’t Think Casual Fans Want To See An Hour-Long Match On TV Anymore
- Rob Van Dam Recalls Ultimate Warrior’s Passing After WWE Hall of Fame Induction