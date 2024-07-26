Nic Nemeth vs. Mustafa Ali & More Set For Next Week’s TNA Impact

TNA has announced the matches for next week’s episode of Impact following Thursday’s show. The following is set for next week’s episode, which airs on AXS TV and TNA+:

* TNA World Championship Match: Nic Nemeth vs. Mustafa Ali

* Ryan Nemeth vs. Frankie Kazarian

* Jody Threat vs. Masha Slamovich

* Rosemary vs. TBA

* Joe Hendry appears

* PCO and Steph De Lander’s wedding