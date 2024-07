– TNA Wrestling has announced the first matchup for the post-Slammiversary TV tapings for Impact. X-Division Champion Mustafa Ali will face Nic Nemeth in a singles matchup later this event on Sunday, July 21. The tapings will be held at the Verdun Auditorium in Montreal, Quebec. You can see the announcement below.

