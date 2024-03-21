wrestling / News
Nic Nemeth vs. Tomohiro Ishii & More Set For NJPW Windy City Riot
Nic Nemeth will take on Tomohiro Ishii among the new matches announced for NJPW Windy City Riot. NJPW announced a number of matches on Wednesday for the April 12th show including Nemeth vs. Ishii, Jack Perry vs. Shota Umino and El Phantasmo & Hikuleo defending the NJPW STRONG Openweight Tag Team Champions in a four-way open challenge.
You can see the updated lineup for the show below:
* NJPW STRONG Openweight Tag Team Championship Match: El Phantasmo & Hikuleo vs. Three Teams TBA
* Riot Rules Match: Eddie Kingston & Three TBA vs. Gabe Kidd vs. Three TBA
* Tetsuya Naito vs. Jon Moxley
* Hiromu Takahashi vs. Mustafa Ali
* Shota Umino vs. Jack Perry
* Nic Nemeth vs. Tomohiro Ishii