Nic Nemeth vs. Tomohiro Ishii & More Set For NJPW Windy City Riot

Nic Nemeth will take on Tomohiro Ishii among the new matches announced for NJPW Windy City Riot. NJPW announced a number of matches on Wednesday for the April 12th show including Nemeth vs. Ishii, Jack Perry vs. Shota Umino and El Phantasmo & Hikuleo defending the NJPW STRONG Openweight Tag Team Champions in a four-way open challenge.

You can see the updated lineup for the show below:

* NJPW STRONG Openweight Tag Team Championship Match: El Phantasmo & Hikuleo vs. Three Teams TBA

* Riot Rules Match: Eddie Kingston & Three TBA vs. Gabe Kidd vs. Three TBA

* Tetsuya Naito vs. Jon Moxley

* Hiromu Takahashi vs. Mustafa Ali

* Shota Umino vs. Jack Perry

* Nic Nemeth vs. Tomohiro Ishii