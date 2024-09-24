Nic Nemeth on Wanting to Prove Something Outside of WWE

– During a recent interview with Sports Guys Talking Wrestling, TNA World Champion Nic Nemeth discussed having something to prove outside of WWE. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Nic Nemeth on wrestling outside of WWE: “I wanted everybody to know that not only was I as good as I said I was … [but] I could win championships, and you can put a company behind me. And I feel like [WWE] knew that already, but they never saw it in practice. So it was only fair, I go, ‘I owe it to myself. I think I can do it. I think I can do it, legitimately, main eventer, world champion, until I’m 50 years old.'”

On his time in WWE: “I think in 19 and a half years in WWE, there were three or four TVs that I was unavailable for, and I wasn’t showing up and getting pat on the back and getting, ‘Hey, great job, champ. You’re winning again.’ This was me fighting from underneath, not being able to talk half the time, and most of the time losing matches to people I was ten times better than.”

Nemeth successfully defended his title earlier this month at TNA Victory Road, beating Moose. He’s also scheduled to face Matt Cardona in a Pick Your Poison Match this weekend at the TNA Impact TV tapings on Saturday, September 28.