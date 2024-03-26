– During a recent edition of Busted Open Radio, Nic Nemeth noted that he wanted to see Cody Rhodes make things more personal in his feud with The Rock and The Bloodline. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Nic Nemeth on wanting to see Cody Rhodes make things more personal with The Rock: “If we’re gonna put all those pieces together and we’re going all in and now, we’re saying about your mother? Let’s make it real.”

On how they have to put everything out there since The Rock is leaving after WrestleMania: “You better put everything out there because the boss that just told everybody ‘I’m now part of WrestleMania’ is going to walk out there the next day or walk off into a movie. So, you better be ready to go after that, and you better be the next guy.”

On how he wants to see Cody Rhodes shed his suit: “He throws his jacket off and you go like, ‘Cool, there’s a guy that just like me underneath there that can only take so much s**t and he’s gonna knock somebody out.'”

At WrestleMania 40: Night 1, The Rock will be stepping into the ring as he teams with Roman Reigns against Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins. The event is scheduled for April 6-7 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. It will be broadcast live on Peacock.