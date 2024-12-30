Nic Nemeth Wants To Help Elevate TNA In 2025

Nic Nemeth’s goal in 2025 is to help make TNA as good as it can be. Nemeth is the TNA World Champion, and he recently spoke with Denise Salcedo for a new interview in which he was asked about his goal for the next year. Nemeth noted that his goal isn’t about a particular opponent but instead working toward elevating the promotion as a whole.

“I’m very fortunate that I can think of other things instead,” Nemeth said (h/t to Fightful). “The best part is I don’t, I don’t think titles or like, ‘I need to be in a program with this person,’ or ‘I need to be this champion for six months, none of that stuff. I just go, I love that I am contributing to a company, at the top, and helping other people out behind me.”

He continued, “I hope in 2025, I get fifty different opponents that I can also help make TNA that much better going into 2026. Like I said, it’s a very ambitious 2025 coming up for TNA, and we’ve got to deliver. We booked those buildings. We gotta put the butts in the seats, and I’m telling you, everyone at work is so damn excited to do it.”

Nemeth is set to defend the TNA World Championship against Joe Hendry at TNA Genesis in January.