– As noted, Trick Williams won the TNA World Title from Joe Hendry last Sunday at NXT Battleground, and it’s a development that infuriates former WWE Superstar and TNA World Champion Nic Nemeth, speaking on the subject to WhatCulture Wrestling. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Nic Nemeth on Trick Williams winning the world title: “I’m absolutely furious and pissed off about it. And that’s not a joke or a game, or like, isn’t this a funny snip or clip to play? I feel like Joe Henry has accomplished so much and he’s brought so many eyes to TNA and he’s kicked so much a**. This isn’t a world of participation medals and awards that says, ‘Hey, great job. You lost our world title to a different guy from a different company.’ So, I don’t go, ‘Hey, great job, buddy. Thanks for trying really hard and losing our title to a different company.'”

On Joe Hendry needing to be held responsible for the loss: “He lost our world title. I am not okay with that. I feel like we might need to bring back wrestler court or something or pull him aside with everybody in the locker room, because if everyone’s going to pat him on the back for the good things, we need to let him know that he messed up and lost our world title.”