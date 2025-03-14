Nic Nemeth Wants Mike Bailey To Win Tournament, Face Kenny Omega at AEW Dynasty

Mike Bailey is currently involved in a tournament in which the winner will face Kenny Omega for the AEW International title at Dynasty. So far, Bailey and Orange Cassidy have advanced to a fatal four-way on next week’s Dynamite. They’ll be joined by the winners of two matches on Collision: Katsuyori Shibata vs. Ricochet and Mark Briscoe vs. Mark Davis. In the latest episode of Busted Open Radio (via Wrestling Inc), Nemeth praised Bailey for his performance and said that he wants Speedball to win and get the shot against Omega.

He said: “[Bailey] rocked and rolled in there … and I go, ‘I want him to win this tournament. I want him to be fighting Kenny Omega.’ I want to see these guys go right at it. Even if he doesn’t beat him, holy s***, this kid just ran through a hard ass tournament, debuted, people are behind him. He’s a young kid with a different look and does cool taekwondo, all these different things. We’ve all seen him do these things, and now you get to see it on another level. The first thing I saw, I went from like, ‘Oh he’s gonna have a good showing, and it’ll be that’s a cool debut and not win,’ and then when he won, I went, ‘I want to see him in Kenny and I want it right now.’ I want to see him take him down to the wire. Even if he doesn’t win, you’ve made a kid in three weeks and boom, he’s in and off and running.“