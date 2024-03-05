Nic Nemeth Wants to Test Himself Against Bryan Danielson Outside of WWE

– During a recent interview with Monopoly Events, recently crowned IWGP Global Heavyweight Champion Nic Nemeth spoke about wanting to get into the ring with AEW star Bryan Danielson again. The two previously faced each other in WWE. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Nic Nemeth on wanting to face Bryan Danielson again: “The weird thing is, I’d like to back in there with Daniel Bryan too, without WWE saying he has to win and protecting him. I want to go one-on-one with a guy that everybody treats as one of the best of all time and in the world. I go, ‘You’re not better than me, not by a long shot.’ So I want to fight him one-on-one, where everybody watches and goes, ‘Oh, right, I guess Nic’s pretty good too.’ No, I’m freaking great at this. I would absolutely love that.”

“I have a long list of some Japanese legends that I want to get into because I want to test myself. But man, when I come out on the other side of that, I’m looking for Daniel Bryan. I’m gonna headbutt him right in the head, knock him down, choke him out, tap him out, you name it. I can’t wait.”

Nic Nemeth won the IWGP Global Title from Dave Finlay last month at NJPW The New Beginning in Sapporo. He’s also currently signed to TNA Wrestling.