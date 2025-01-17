Nic Nemeth Weighs In On Notion Of John Cena Potentially Appearing In TNA

The official partnership between TNA and WWE opens up lots of possibilities, and Nic Nemeth weighed in on the potential for John Cena to cross the line. As noted, WWE and TNA announced a multi-year partnership on Thursday that will see talent crossover between the two companies. While the announcement spotlighted NXT specifically, the language was left open for potential main roster crossovers and Nemeth was asked during an interview on SI’s The Takedown about the possibility of John Cena appearing in TNA.

“Yeah, it would be [special],” Nemeth said. “Absolutely. As much as I would like to hog it, no matter who was in that moment with him, that would be cool as hell, because he’s done so much for so many other people, and this is a big year to get everything in. He’s not even going to be able to get to everything because everybody’s probably, just like Tanahashi, like everyone’s like dying to get in the ring with him one more time because it’s the last one.”

Nemth continuted, “But man, it would, it’d be game-changing for, [TNA]. It would just help us one more notch at kicking ass, if we got John here on that deal, on that partnership.”

Cena is on his retirement tour with WWE, while Nemeth is set to defend the TNA World Championship at Genesis on Sunday against Joe Hendry.