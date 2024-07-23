Nic Nemeth on What His TNA World Title Win Means to Him

– During a recent edition of Busted Open Radio, newly crowned TNA World Champion Nic Nemeth discussed how special it was to win the title over the weekend at TNA Slammiversary. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Nic Nemeth on how special it was to win the title: “Really special thing. First and foremost, if I wasn’t good or lost a step or something, I’d be the first one to say so. I really, really appreciate — AEW has got an awesome roster, WWE has got an awesome roster — I really, really just was fond and enamored with the TNA roster because there is so many different people — half the people I hadn’t seen before, didn’t know their names — and we’re all on the same team, working for a goal to make it a bigger and better name for TNA.”

On being the TNA World Champion: “At the moment, I’m lucky to be at the top of that, and make everybody in the world know that TNA is an awesome brand, awesome show, and I’m legit sticking my neck out to go, ‘Hey, I’m vouching for these guys,’ hopefully it brings one or two or a million more eyes.”

On how he feels after the title win: “I feel fricking fantastic. I think there’s a thing where — it’s not always the case — but in this case, there’s a little bit of more artistic freedom with some pieces backstage, with the way the character goes, and it works for me in this company, but it doesn’t always work for everybody else. It’s so amazing to me.”

On what he plans to do as champion: “Someone like me, going 20 years exactly, and so few things light up my eyes and go, ‘Dammit, this is special. How can I run with this and make this a monumental thing?’ I will do what I have always done: Make the absolute most of it. I’m lucky to have this position, I’m going to spearhead it and lead the way to an amazing roster that I’m so proud of.”