Nic Nemeth On Why He Joined TNA, Didn’t Want To Sign Long-Term Deal Yet

Nic Nemeth recently weighed in on his decision to join TNA and why he didn’t want to sign a long-term deal after leaving WWE. Nemeth is currently working with TNA and NJPW along with several independent companies, and he spoke on Keepin’ It 100 about why he’s happy doing what he is now. Highlights are below, per Fightful:

On if he’d been asked about coming into AEW: “In the past, some, but I had a plan that I’ve been working on the probably the last year and a half that I wanted. I didn’t want to go anywhere, and I appreciate that several companies reached out immediately but I didn’t — I go, I just have this one plan, I just want to do this thing on my own and even so, Scott D’Amore was so insistent because the locker room was so strong and so many of the locker room [people] in TNA reached out and I go, ‘Man, you guys are really making this hard. Okay, let’s do some dates.’ I’m not gonna sign for three years but I go, ‘I just want to bounce around and be a hired gun. I’ll go with anybody and do anything.'”

On not wanting to sign a long-term deal right away: “I just really wanted to — I just got out of a long term relationship, I don’t want to sign a paperwork that says you can’t do this, you can’t do that. I could still represent the company, I am a great brand ambassador, I just don’t want to be locked in just in case. I did it for too long, I stayed a couple extra years just to get the good money, and then now I’m rested up, I’m in the best shape of my life mentally and physically and I’m like, really good at wrestling.

“I think I timed it out perfectly no matter what any fans tell me on Twitter. I did my plan exactly how I wanted to do it and I want to bounce around. I thought I was going to bounce around about six months and then look around, I think I’m going to do a year, maybe longer and then settle down somewhere. But so far, Japan has treated me so well, that locker room is awesome. TNA I’ve been to a few more times than Japan. The business model behind the scenes is so close to WWE, like long-term booking, having plans in place, having people where you don’t just always have to go to Vince. You can go to someone and go to someone else and make a move here. I don’t always want to bother the most important boss with a small thing because I’m new, but I really like all the pieces in place in that business model with the long-term booking and storytelling, that’s what I can sink my teeth into the most.”