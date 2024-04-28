– During tonight’s AAA TripleMania XXXII – Monterrey event, Nic Nemeth faced Alberto El Patron in a match to determine the new AAA Mega Champion. Nemeth pinned El Patron with the Danger Zone to score the pinfall and win the title.

Nemeth also currently holds the IWGP Global Heavyweight Championship in New Japan Pro-Wrestling. This is the first AAA title win of Nemeth’s career.

TripleMania XXXII Monterrey was held at the Mobil Super Stadium in Monterrey, Mexico. It also streamed live on TrillerTV. You can view some highlight clips from the matchup and Nemeth’s title win below: