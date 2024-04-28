wrestling / News
Nic Nemeth Wins Vacant AAA Mega Championship at TripleMania XXXII – Monterrey
– During tonight’s AAA TripleMania XXXII – Monterrey event, Nic Nemeth faced Alberto El Patron in a match to determine the new AAA Mega Champion. Nemeth pinned El Patron with the Danger Zone to score the pinfall and win the title.
Nemeth also currently holds the IWGP Global Heavyweight Championship in New Japan Pro-Wrestling. This is the first AAA title win of Nemeth’s career.
TripleMania XXXII Monterrey was held at the Mobil Super Stadium in Monterrey, Mexico. It also streamed live on TrillerTV. You can view some highlight clips from the matchup and Nemeth’s title win below:
¡Lucha por el MEGACAMPEONATO AAA en #TriplemaniaXXXII Monterrey! @PrideOfMexico vs @NicTNemeth 🔥
EN VIVO por @FiteTV, @canalspace, @StreamMaxLA y @ClaroSports pic.twitter.com/C2N5k27vK7
— Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide (@luchalibreaaa) April 28, 2024
No se están guardando nada en esta Lucha por el Megacampeonato en #TriplemaniaXXXII Monterrey. 🤯
EN VIVO por @FiteTV, @canalspace, @StreamMaxLA y @ClaroSports pic.twitter.com/lJikUMuCxh
— Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide (@luchalibreaaa) April 28, 2024
¡Ceeerca de convertirse en el nuevo Megacampeón en #TriplemaniaXXXII Monterrey! 😱
EN VIVO por @FiteTV, @canalspace, @StreamMaxLA y @ClaroSports. pic.twitter.com/1fUl77WTUx
— Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide (@luchalibreaaa) April 28, 2024
¡TENEMOS NUEVO MEGACAMPEÓN AAA! ¡NIC NEMETH LO ACABA DE HACER! #TriplemaniaXXXII Monterrey EN VIVO por @FiteTV, @canalspace, @StreamMaxLA y @Clarosports. pic.twitter.com/YyPMuogHnX
— Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide (@luchalibreaaa) April 28, 2024
