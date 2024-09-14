wrestling / News
Nic Nemeth Retains World Title Against Moose At Victory Road
September 14, 2024 | Posted by
Nic Nemeth held onto the TNA World Championship at TNA Victory Road with assists from JBL and Mike Santana. Nemeth retained his title against Moose in the main event of Friday’s show.
Santana came out at one point to neutralize The System’s JDC, while JBL took out Brian Myers and Eddie Edwards when they tried to interfere. Nemeth then hit the Zig Zag for the win.
Nemeth’s title reign is at 56 days, having won it from Moose at Slammiversary.
.@JCLayfield is at Victory Road and just TOOK OUT @Myers_Wrestling and @TheEddieEdwards!
Subscribe to TNA+ to watch #TNAVictoryRoad NOW: https://t.co/yWWl2Aay0Y pic.twitter.com/MLnWeBvGxM
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) September 14, 2024
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Update on Alleged Incident Between Randy Orton & Machine Gun Kelly at WWE SummerSlam
- Jake Roberts Recalls Locker Room Reaction To When He Joined WWE
- Eric Bischoff Says Ric Flair Is More Over Now Than He’s Ever Been
- Backstage Notes on The Bloodline & Alex Hammerstone’s Surprise Appearances on WWE NXT