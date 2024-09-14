wrestling / News

Nic Nemeth Retains World Title Against Moose At Victory Road

September 14, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Nic Nemeth TNA Victory Road 1 Image Credit: TNA

Nic Nemeth held onto the TNA World Championship at TNA Victory Road with assists from JBL and Mike Santana. Nemeth retained his title against Moose in the main event of Friday’s show.

Santana came out at one point to neutralize The System’s JDC, while JBL took out Brian Myers and Eddie Edwards when they tried to interfere. Nemeth then hit the Zig Zag for the win.

Nemeth’s title reign is at 56 days, having won it from Moose at Slammiversary.

