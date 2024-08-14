– During a recent edition of Busted Open Radio, Nic Nemeth discussed the current push for Bronson Reed and came up with some ideas on how WWE should move forward with the Superstar. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Nic Nemeth on how WWE should proceed with Bronson Reed: “I think you need to do it for two months, and at that point, casuals have caught on to what’s happening, and you see packages, and by then you’ll have seen things on Twitter. But also, at that point, you just can’t beat everybody like that, because you’ll be out of a roster in two and a half months. So you have to get to a point where somebody steps in, or some obstacle is in his way, or he goes too far and the next time he finishes off Miz, puts him into a stretcher, into an ambulance. ”

On establishing Reed as a monster who needs to be taken out: “And then he’s either taken out in cuffs, or they…like Kurt Angle did with the Big Show where they shot him with the tranquilizer gun…They’re treating him like this monster beast they have, you can’t just continue it that way. But I think you have to hammer it home a few more times, and be really careful, because it’s really easy to cheer for a guy who’s kicking the s**t out of all your favorite guys, but you get really cool and really awesome really quickly.”

Reed picked up another big win on last Monday’s WWE Raw, beating The Miz.