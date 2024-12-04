Nic Nemeth Says Xavier Woods & Kofi Kingston Had ‘Believable’ Complaints In Heel Turn

Nic Nemeth was impressed by the New Day segment on last night’s Raw, noting that it made Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods “believable” in their heel turn. Nemeth weighed in on the segment on Busted Open Radio and talked about how Woods and Kingston’s issues with Big E. came off as something fans can understand.

“Desk job’s supposed to be the death blow to anyone in a physical business,” Nemeth noted (per Wrestling Inc). “Whether you’re a cop and ‘they”re like ‘Ah, you’re forced to sit at a desk to get punished.’ Or if you’re an athlete and you’ve got to sit down and talk. That’s supposed to be the biggest shame. But you know what’s was fun and what’s…real? ‘Your girlfriend.’ That’s not the main part of the story, but when he says ‘Your outside business. You’re doing some other thing. Your projects. Your girlfriend’… People know that that person exists in real life.”

He continued, “And it’s not just being said. We’ve all been there to when your buddy that goes out with you every Friday all of a sudden says ‘Well I can’t come out on Friday. I got this new girlfriend…’ So just that little piece of ‘You’re too busy doing your own stuff, and now you want to come help us when…we’re ready to jump off a cliff? Now you want to come help us?’ These are realistic points that make it the most believable bad guy thing.”

The two argued in the segment that Big E. chose a new life and his girlfriend over staying with them and told him to to “get back to your desk where you belong.”