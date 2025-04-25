wrestling / News

Nic & Ryan Nemeth Travel To Hardy Compound, Steal TNA Tag Team Titles On Impact

April 24, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Nic Ryan Nemeth Hardy Compound TNA Impact 4-24-25 Image Credit: TNA

Nic and Ryan Nemeth made their way to the Hardy Compound for plenty of hijinks and stole the TNA World Tag Team Championships on Impact. Thursday’s show featured the Nemeth brothers accepting the Hardys’ invitation to head to the Compound, the site of a number of Deletions. The wacky visit featured the return of Willow The Wisp and a fight that saw Willow sent through a table courtesy of Nic Nemeth, while Ryan Nemeth got some therapy from Wolfie Hardy and was turned into a Crow-esque character via Gothic Baby.

Ryan then did stand-up comedy but fell short, all of which proved to be a hallucination as he was drowned by Matt Hardy.

In the end, Nic was able to steal the TNA World Tag Team Championship belts. The Nemeths will battle The Hardys for the titles at TNA Rebellion on Sunday.

