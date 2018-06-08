Nicholas Making First Public Appearance Since WrestleMania 34

– A former Raw Tag Team Championship is making his first public appearance since he forfeited the title…namely, Nicholas. The fourth-grader, who was “picked out of the crowd” by Braun Strowman to team with him at WrestleMania in a successful big for the Raw titles, will appear at Donut King in in North Kansas City, Missouri on July 2nd for a signing and photo op appearance.

The Donut King is run by WWE referee John Cone, who is Nicholas’ father. You can see details below: