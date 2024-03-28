– Earlier today, AJ Styles shared a video on social media addressed to Nick Aldis stating that he would only appear on WWE SmackDown tomorrow if LA Knight is not in attendance. SmackDown GM Nick Aldis has now responded to Styles, accepting his ultimatum, noting that he asked Knight not to appear on tomorrow’s show and to stay away to avoid an incident with law enforcement before WrestleMania 40.

As noted, Knight was “arrested” last week during WWE SmackDown after starting a fight with Styles at his home. Styles is currently scheduled to face LA Knight at WrestleMania 40. The event will take place on April 6-7 at Lincoln Financial Field. It will be broadcast live on Peacock.

You can see Styles’ initial video to Aldis and Aldis’ response below: