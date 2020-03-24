Nick Aldis Answers Fan Questions in New YouTube Video

There’s no new episode of NWA Powerrr this week due to the coronavirus pandemic, but we do have a video with Nick Aldis answering fan questions. The NWA posted the video today which you can see below of Aldis taking a host of different questions from the serious to the silly from fans.

Amidst the questions, we learn where Aldis sees the NWA in five years, the best advice he received at Dropkixx, the best home workout to do, his favorite NWA champion of all time, facing a 100 duck-sized horses or a horse-sized duck and more: