Nick Aldis Believes That WWE Has No Ceiling

– During a recent interview with Insight with Chris Van Vliet, WWE SmackDown General Manager and producer Nick Aldis spoke about how WWE has no ceiling with the upcoming move to Netflix. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Nick Aldis on Lee Fitting’s influence on WWE: “Lee Fitting has done such an incredible job. For a guy of his caliber. In his mind, they are small and simple kind of changes that he’s made, but to us, we’re like, ‘Woah.’ Some of the shots he’s been coming up with and developing are absolutely incredible. The stuff with Sami and Jey up in the concourse of the arena and coming down. You go, ‘How did they not do this before?’ Sometimes, you can’t see the forest through the trees.

On WWE not having a ceiling: “There is no ceiling for the WWE. Literally, none. These are conversations that have happened internally. We don’t have to be almost as big as the NFL. Why not? We’re both going to be on Netflix. Have to go more global. When you think about where the company started and all the way through, ‘It can’t possibly get any bigger.’ Not according to Nick Khan.”