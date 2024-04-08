Nick Aldis Says Today Is The Best Time To Be A WWE Superstar

In an interview with Gabby AF (via Wrestling Inc), Nick Aldis spoke about why now is the best time to be a WWE superstar and gave some predictions for the company’s future.

He said: “I can certainly say I can’t imagine there’s a better time to be a WWE superstar than right now. Obviously the money, and the schedule, because if you were on Hogan’s train in the ’80s that was great, right? But you were probably away from your family 29 days out of every month, probably not too different in the Attitude Era either. We’re really just in the beginning of it, the sky’s the limit. I’ve got some really big kind of predictions for where we go after the Netflix deal, and I think there’s some innovations that will probably take place within WWE in the next year or two years [that] will exponentially grow this brand and this phenomenon even more — more globally than it’s ever been.“