Nick Aldis Shares The “Big Difference” Between His Two Runs With IMPACT

In a recent interview with the Generation of Wrestling podcast, IMPACT Wrestling’s Nick Aldis offered some contrasting details while describing his two stints with the promotion (via Wrestling Inc). Aldis characterized the time between contracts as a period of self-discovery and maturation, indicating that his time away from IMPACT provided some much-needed space to grow. You can find a highlight from Aldis and watch the complete interview below.

On the evolution that occurred while he was away from the company: “There’s a big difference between the Nick Aldis who left Impact Wrestling and the one who triumphantly returned at Rebellion, the difference being that you know, yes, I worked my way through every spot on the card in the company in my first run. Yes, I shared the ring with Hall of Famers, even retired a couple of them, but I still hadn’t really found myself. I was still a kid. I was 26, 27, and I was still finding myself.”