Nick Aldis Says Bron Breakker Is ‘Tremendous’, Wanted Him On Smackdown

In an interview with SportsKeeda before the WWE Draft, Smackdown General Manager Nick Aldis spoke about hoping to get Bron Breakker for his brand, praising the former NXT champion. Breakker had been on Smackdown but was drafted to RAW last Friday.

Aldis said: “When you said Jade [Cargill], I was about to say, hey, for me, for me, top two, and not in any particular order, as my number one draft picks, were Jade and Bron. They were the free agents that I wanted. He’s the first Bron Breakker. He is tremendous, and I have a tremendous amount of time for him. I obviously have a great relationship with his uncle [Scott Steiner]. I love that kid, and he’s ready. I mean he’s ready to take on that spot.”

Aldis was also asked about a possible dream opponent for Breakker and chose Roman Reigns. He added: “Down the road? Roman [Reigns]. Down the road. But we’re not there yet, and that’s absolutely fine. But listen, he’s got to, just because I believe in him, obviously the company believes in him, the people believe in him, he still has to make his way through this roster. Again, like I said, you’re talking about world-class, maybe the best roster ever assembled. I might be a little partisan to WWE in 2002 because when you look at that, that’s like an all-star…I don’t know if we’ll ever repeat that level of depth of talent and star power, but we’re getting close.“