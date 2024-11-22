Nick Aldis Calls Working With Chelsea Green ‘A Night Off’

In an interview with Chris Van Vliet for Insight (via Fightful), Nick Aldis praised Chelsea Green’s run in WWE so far and said that working with her was a ‘night off’. Green is a part of the Smackdown roster, where Aldis is the general manager.

Aldis said: “It’s a night off. It’s great. You don’t have to think very hard because she is going to give you endless material. What a great example of maximizing your minutes. What a great example of taking something that a lot of people would have seen that particular option, Chelsea and I have had conversations that have tip toed around this with each other. Chelsea and I have known each other a long time. We’re around the same age, we’ve been in a lot of the same places. We’ve had quite a similar career path in some respects. For her, there was this thing of, ‘Will I ever get the shot on the main show?’ Then it comes and I’m sure this probably isn’t what she first had in mind. I don’t want to speak for her, but I would venture to say that what she’s doing probably isn’t what she envisioned a long time ago, but man, has she taken this and run with it. She’s one of the producer’s favorite talents to work with, I’ll say that. She’s business. She is business.“