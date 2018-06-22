Nick Aldis Comments on Not Getting Anywhere With WWE

– During an interview with Digital Spy, NWA Champion Nick Aldis spoke about not getting anywhere with WWE. Here is what he had to say…

“I basically said that I hadn’t gotten anywhere with WWE, and, you know, there’s a myriad of reasons why that could potentially be the case, no-one really gives you a straight answer there anyway. I’ve heard a few different versions of it, but I wedged to see if it was something that I wanted to see where it could have went.”