Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

Various News: Nick Aldis Tweets on Potential Competition, Road to Power Struggle Highlights

November 2, 2018 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
nick aldis nwa

– Nick Aldis wrote on Twitter this week asking fans which British or Irish wrestlers they’d like to see challenge him for the NWA world title. You can check out his tweet below.

– NJPW released some Road to Power Strugle Super Jr. Tag League 2018 Night 12 results from November 1. You can check out those highlights below.

article topics :

Nick Aldis, NJPW, Jeffrey Harris

Loading...

Spotlights

loading

 

 


More Stories

loading