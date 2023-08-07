Nick Aldis Won’t Confirm Or Deny Rumors He’s Headed to WWE

Nick Aldis is a free agent, and he is staying mum on rumors that he may be WWE-bound. Aldis exited Impact Wrestling after the Slammiversary tapings, and it has been reported that WWE has interest in him. He recently appeared on Keepin’ It 100 and you can see a couple of highlights below (per Fightful):

On rumors he’s WWE-bound: “I cannot confirm or deny [the rumors he might be going to WWE].”

On his NWA exit: “I don’t want to air dirty laundry laundry, but [Pat Kenney] showed his true colors with my exit from NWA. I don’t want to get into it too much, but they owe me money, and it’s probably never gonna come. I felt betrayed by Pat, and I’ll just leave it at that.”