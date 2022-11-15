Nick Aldis Thinks MJF Is a ‘Fantastic Talent,’ Says He Has To Be Careful With His Character

Speaking recently on Not Sam Wrestling with Sam Roberts, Nick Aldis shared his perspective on rising star MJF (via Fightful). He admired MJF’s talent and expressed his appreciation for his work, but also had some words of caution to temper it with. You can read a highlight from Aldis and watch the full interview below.

On the possible hazards in MJF’s future: “He’s a fantastic talent. Anyone who knows what they’re talking about, knows. I do think that you have to be careful with characters like that. It can become problematic, that’s not the right word, it can be difficult, to place them in a way that is beneficial to everyone. It’s NWA-syndrome a little bit. The NWA was red hot and was very important to WCW, but at the same time, you’re on this fast downhill slope like skiing. ‘This is great, I’m going fast, the adrenaline is off the charts,’ what happens if you want to stop? How do I change the directions and get anyone else in this? It’s not impossible, but it is difficult to do. You can’t sacrifice your protagonists to keep feeding this beast without running the potential of harming them because now they go, ‘he gets to say and do whatever he wants and totally eviscerate me, but I’m limited in what I can say in return.'”