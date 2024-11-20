– During a recent interview with Insight with Chris Van Vliet, WWE SmackDown General Manager Nick was asked about WWE holding a potential WrestleMania event in London, England. Aldis said on the topic (via WrestlingInc.com), “You have the Mayor of London campaigning, using it. He pledged to try to get WrestleMania at Wembley in his campaign for Mayor of London. I mean, what else is there that solidifies the status of WWE?”

As previously reported, WWE Chief Creative Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque and WWE President Nick Khan met with the mayor of London earlier in July discuss bringing WrestleMania to London. Nothing has been announced as of yet. WrestleMania 41 will be held at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada in April 2025. The location of WrestleMania 42 has not yet been announced.