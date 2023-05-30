Nick Aldis on His Discussions With WWE, Needing a Mental Break

– Speaking to Metro UK’s Alistair McGeorge, WWE Superstar Nick Aldis spoke about his negotiations with WWE before he ultimately signed with Impact Wrestling. Aldis became a free agent earlier this year before later signing with Impact, appearing at the Rebellion event last month. Below are some highlights:

Nick Aldis on his talks with WWE: “It is, but as far as WWE, timing is everything. I don’t wanna speak to it too much, but timing was a big factor. I think everyone knows that there’s a lot going on there. Who knows?”

On needing a mental break after seeing a lot of work “undone” in NWA: “I don’t wanna speak too much about my conversations with [WWE]. I certainly don’t want to imply or suggest that I had a choice of anywhere to go. That would be disingenuous or dishonest. It’s more about, what’s the best option right now? I did need a little bit of a mental break – because I did put a lot of pressure on myself. I’ll be honest, it was kinda heartbreaking to see a lot of my work get undone at the NWA. I needed bit of time to just process it and go, ‘Hey, what they decide to do now that you’re gone is none of your concern. Your body of work will live on through your fans and that’s it. You build this brand for yourself.’ [My wife Mickie James] was good at restoring that [confidence] in me as well.”