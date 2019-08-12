Nick Aldis’ Dream NWA Worlds Title Defense Would Be at Starrcade

– Nick Aldis spoke with Daily DDT for a new interview discussing his run as NWA Worlds Heavyweight champion and more. Highlights are below:

On returning to Impact for a brief run in 2015: “Well, the short stint, it was never a contract. It always just a negotiated thing where they’d pay me this much and I’d go and do it. I knew Jeff [Jarrett] was having problems and I knew it was a chance for him to get back on the saddle and I believed he deserved to run the company and take on that product. I did it out of loyalty to Jeff. I don’t what the reality of the situation was, but at the time there were three things that factored into my decision to go back. One, the money was decent. Two, it was a favor to Jeff. And three, at the time it was implied it was a pathway for me to do the World of Sport show with ITV. We even got as far as me walking out and doing a press conference with ITV and World of Sport. We were supposed to be working together and I don’t know how all of that changed and how all of that blew up, but honestly, I felt like I was used like a bargaining chip in that and they were also using that as a way to entice me and come on be on IMPACT as well. There was some dishonesty there, but I don’t where it fell apart, hence why I never signed a contract and I was just kind of going show by show and it was an option for me to work with Alberto [El Patron]. I’d always admired him and wanted to work with him and so that was the final thing before I said, “Okay, cool, I’ll come in and work with Alberto, that’s fine.” And that was that.”

On Eli Drake signing with the NWA: “I had a big hand in bringing him into the NWA. He had at least two other offers, one from one of the companies you mentioned, and one from Ring of Honor. Dave made his pitch and Dave asked me to call him and basically tell him my experience because Eli saw what we had done with me and said, “I want that.” Why wouldn’t you? I called him and we had a good talk and I told him what I thought this could be for him long-term. He’s a few years older than me, he’s 36 and I’m 32 and I’ve always had one eye on the future post-wrestling and I’m sure he kind of has that too because he’s a creative guy, he’s a smart guy with a good business brain and I’m sure he wants to have an option or at least the opportunity to work in behind-the-scenes role going forward if he wants to do that and it’s a seat at the table. I think we offer more than anyone else right now and we truly offer guys to tell their story the way they want it to be told. We have the least amount of cooks, the least amount of agendas, and I’m a partner in NWA. I’m not just the world champion. We’re very judicious with who we bring in as far as contracts go. We want guys who look good, who can talk, who can go and deliver the big moments and I think that Eli is that guy.”

On Marty Scurll helping him to the back after the attack by the Briscoes at Best in the World: “I think you’ll have to watch this space. After the Crockett Cup, and I think I’m safe in saying this, I think a lot of people would like to see that match again. Maybe Marty deserves his moment. What have been your thoughts on what Cody, The Young Bucks and Tony Khan have accomplished so far with All Elite Wrestling and how beneficial do you think it is to wrestling to have another company out there for wrestlers to work for?”

On what his idea NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship defense would be: “I’m just going to say it. I have a vision of eventually headlining Starrcade with the ten pounds of gold on the line, but Starrcade currently belongs to WWE. That to me would be the pinnacle, my crowning achievement for the body of work I’ve done with this with this brand and this championship. To me, the two perfect-world opponents for that would be Randy Orton or Triple H, based on the historical significance of it.”