Nick Aldis Explains Why He Called NWA The Most Toxic Brand In Wrestling

As previously reported, Nick Aldis posted a message to his Instagram calling the NWA the most ‘toxic brand in wrestling.’ In a statement to Wrestling Inc, Aldis explained why he said that about the company. Aldis was suspended from the NWA after requesting his release.

He said: “I’m not trying to get into the political stuff. That’s not interesting to me. Politics in this country is very, very split. Very divided. And I’m a centrist. However, I feel like as a brand, you should do your best to be apolitical as well. … And that’s not really the meat of the matter. It’s more about the audience [having] been telling them one thing for a long time, and Billy specifically has been disregarding them and doing the complete opposite, almost out of spite. At some point, it feels like he’s sort of deliberately going against one the fans are asking for, and it just feels like a very spiteful approach. And I just don’t think that it’s got anything to do with business. I think it’s just to do with ego.“