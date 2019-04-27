Nick Aldis Says Marty Scurll Helped PCO Get His Job in ROH, Discusses Crafting His Feud With Scurll

– The New York Post recently spoke to Nick Aldis ahead of his NWA World title match with Marty Scurll, and also how Marty Scurll helped PCO get his job in ROH. Below are some highlights.

Nick Aldis on his relationship with Marty Scurll: “At first me and my mates were sort of like, ‘Oh God we’ve got to have this little kid with us. Because even though he was a couple of years younger than us, he really seemed like a little kid at the time. Very, very quickly we just became instant friends and we could feel the passion. I think we’ve always known from the get-go that neither of us was going to give up. We were going to keep going [in wrestling]. … We were going to make it work one way or the other.”

Nick Aldis on why PCO is in ROH now: “The [others] treated us like garbage. They treated me, Marty, Stu Bennett who is Wade Barrett, they treated us like complete sh*t and Carl Ouellet came over, he’s been everywhere, and he treated us with respect and taught me and wrestled me when I was 19 years old… He’s in Ring of Honor right now because how he treated Marty, because Marty has that much pull.”

Nick Aldis on NWA: “What we decided and what we knew we were good at was telling stories and taking people on a ride. I think that has very quickly become out defining characteristic to the brand.”

Aldis on his feud with Marty Scurll: “We are drawing from both business and personal because, yes, there was a sustained period were I was ahead of him and then there’s been a sustained period where he was ahead of me. Rather than being jealous of one another, when the shoe was on the other foot, we were constructively envious. I was inspired by what he had done, the same way he was inspired by what I was able to do.”

Aldis on his and Marty Scurll’s character: “The Villain character and the National Treasure character are 100-percent ours. We crafted them, molded them, shaped them and put them out. This isn’t someone else’s vision or someone else’s creative going, ‘OK, you are now this. This is what you do. This is how you eat. This is how you walk.’ We’ve done all that. I think people can sense it.”