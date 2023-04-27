Nick Aldis Looks Back On His First Impact Run, Says He Didn’t Know What He Was Doing

Nick Aldis spent a while away from Impact Wrestling after his first run with the company, and he says he’s glad he had time to mature before returning. Aldis, who made his return to Impact at Rebellion, recently spoke with the Battleground Podcast and talked about his first Impact run and more. You can see some highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On not knowing what he was doing in his first Impact run: “I was a kid. I was young. I had a lot of potential, but not a great gimmick out of the gate, and it was just a lot of sort of faking it ’til I made it.”

On spending time away from the company: “I think in a lot of ways it was necessary for me to go away, because I was sort of thrown into the deep end from a young age. So, I sort of missed out on some of the opportunities that you have spending a lot of time on the independents to sort of try things and find yourself and have a bit more control of how you present yourself.”