Nick Aldis Goes Face to Face With The Great Muta At Wrestlecade
The NWA has posted photos from Wrestlecade which reveals that NWA Champion Nick Aldis went face-to-face with wrestling legend The Great Muta. Not only that, but Aldis said that he would defend against Muta at any time. The event is currently happening at the Benton Convention Center in Winston-Salem, NC and runs through tomorrow.
The tweet reads: “BREAKING from @WrestleCade. The NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion Nick Aldis went face to face with Wrestling legend and former NWA Worlds Champion The Great Muta. Aldis laid down the title and told Muta anytime… anywhere.”
