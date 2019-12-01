Nick Aldis Goes Face to Face With The Great Muta At Wrestlecade

The NWA has posted photos from Wrestlecade which reveals that NWA Champion Nick Aldis went face-to-face with wrestling legend The Great Muta. Not only that, but Aldis said that he would defend against Muta at any time. The event is currently happening at the Benton Convention Center in Winston-Salem, NC and runs through tomorrow.

