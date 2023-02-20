wrestling / News
Nick Aldis Says He Has An Idea For a Podcast
Nick Aldis has more free time now that he’s a free agent, and he says he’s considered doing his own podcast. The NWA alumnus was asked during his recent interview with AdFreeShows about whether he has any interest in such a thing, and said that he’s had an idea for one.
“It’s funny, I almost texted Conrad [Thompson] because I have an idea for a podcast I want to do,” Aldis said (per Wrestling Inc). He later noted that he did have a particular idea in mind, saying:
“I’ve got an idea for one I could do that would allow me to basically do what I really like doing, which is like digging in and really talking shop with other guys who I find really interesting on the subject, like people who I love having conversations with. And I’ve got an idea of sort of a format that I think would be pretty cool so I am going to do that, I don’t know where I’m going to do it. I just got the germ of the idea sort of percolating away at the moment.”
