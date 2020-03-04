wrestling / News
Nick Aldis Hits 500 Days As NWA World Champion
Nick Aldis, who has been the focus of the NWA revival, has something else to brag about: he’s been world champion for 500 days. He won the title from Cody in a two-out-of-three falls match at the NWA 70th Anniversary Show on October 21, 2018. If he holds the title for another five days (and he will), he will surpass Blue Demon Jr as the longest NWA title reign of the millennium, as well as the longest since the 1970s. He is set to defend the title again against Marty Scurll at the Crockett Cup on April 19.
500 days and counting. #tenpoundsofgold #NWAPowerrr pic.twitter.com/QcIPmJNk6I
— The National Treasure (@RealNickAldis) March 4, 2020
500 Days for Nick Aldis as NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion.
Celebrate by watching #NWAPowerrr – https://t.co/IrLdmjKSoo
500 RTs and we will give away 5 of these signed by @RealNickAldis pic.twitter.com/nzv5ZqRQpR
— NWA (@nwa) March 3, 2020
