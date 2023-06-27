Nick Aldis on How Working With Cody Rhodes Helped His Career

– During a recent interview with Generation of Wrestling, Impact Wrestling star Nick Aldis recalled his feud with Cody Rhodes and how grateful he is to Cody for working with him. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Nick Aldis on his feud with Cody Rhodes: “I’m also grateful to [Rhodes] because by working with him, it helped my cache. We were one of those rare situations where, and again it’s a testament to how we both look at the business and we’re traditionalists, we came out of our rivalry with each other both better off. It didn’t just benefit him by getting to have the big win on this big show and winning the title that his father had held. It also did a lot for me because then by the time we got there, people were like, ‘Man this guy is the real deal, this guy is different. This guy is special, and he does feel like a credible antagonist and a credible adversary for this guy who we really want to see win. But we don’t know for sure.’ That is The Sweet Spot of booking. We really want this guy to win, but we don’t know for sure that it’s going to happen. That’s a testament to the other guy.”

Aldis on how Cody bet on himself: “So I don’t want to sit here and go ‘Oh it’s always the best way.’ It was the right thing for me to do at that time, and it was the right thing for Cody to do at that time. I think it depends on your level of experience, and your level of maturity, and your willingness to take risks, and I think your self-awareness. You’ve got to be willing to sort of go, ‘Okay how do people see me, and why is that?”

“In Cody’s case, I think it was the same thing. He said, ‘Okay people see me as this, where I see me as this. So now, I have to go and show them this guy. I have to go show them the guy that I see because right now they only see me as this.’ And it worked out. He’s the ultimate example of a guy who bet on himself, and it paid off huge and I’m very happy for him, very proud of him.”

Cody Rhodes defeated Nick Aldis to win the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship at the original All In event in September 2018. Aldis regained the title from Rhodes a little over a month later at the NWA 70th Anniversary Show.