Nick Aldis on Influx of Former WWE & ROH Talents Testing ‘Comfort Zone’ of NWA Roster

– Speaking to WrestlingInc.com, NWA wrestler Nick Aldis discussed how the potential influx of former WWE or ROH wrestlers appearing in NWA could take the current roster members out of their comfort zone and put them to the test. Below are some highlights.

Nick Aldis on how a shot at the NWA Worlds title must be earned: “It makes a very bad precedence for someone to walk in on Day 1 and have a World title shot … To everybody else. You’re essentially saying, ‘All the work you did didn’t matter.’ … What’s the qualification process here? Come in and attack the champion? It’s just disrespectful. You’re essentially suggesting there is no qualification process here. All the work I put in and Tim Storm, and Cody, and Marty, all these guys, that doesn’t matter. It would irritate me.”

Aldis on the responsibility and privilege of being NWA World champion: “To be World champion anywhere is a responsibility and a privilege, but to be NWA World Champion, you’re also carrying this vestige of history. … These guys, you could tell they don’t give a s**t about Jack Brisco and Dory Funk, Jr. They don’t give a s**t about Dusty Rhodes, Ric Flair, and Harley Race. All they really care about is having something to make a nice Instagram post.”

Aldis on the new talent coming in taking current NWA wrestlers out of their “comfort zone”: ‘It kills every promotion I’ve ever seen stone dead when you have people who aren’t adapting and evolving and creating interest in what they’re doing. If you’re not tinkering and improving and striving to be better this week than you were last week, the comfort zone will kill you. The NWA has to be very careful about that. Maybe this influx of Ring of Honor talent will keep that mentality alive.”