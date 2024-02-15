Nick Aldis Confirms Injury To Shotzi, Changes Match On WWE SmackDown

Nick Aldis has confirmed an injury to Shotzi in announcing a change to the card for this week’s WWE Smackdown. As reported on Tuesday, Shotzi suffered an injury at a taping for next week’s episode of WWE NXT. Aldis posted a video to Twitter in which he confirmed the injury and announced that she will not be competing in the Elimination Chamber qualifying match on Friday’s show.

In Shotzi’s place, Zelina Vega will now be facing Tiffany Stratton for a spot in the women’s Chamber on Friday’s show. Vega was originally set to face Naomi in a qualifying match as well, and Alba Fyre will now be facing Naomi on Smackdown.

The updated lineup for the show, which airs Friday night on FOX, is:

* Men’s Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match: Kevin Owens vs. Dominik Mysterio

* Men’s Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match: Logan Paul vs. The Miz

* Women’s Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match: Zelina Vega vs. Tiffany Stratton

* Women’s Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match: Naomi vs. Alba Fyre

* The Rock and Roman Reigns appear