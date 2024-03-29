Nick Aldis Says Jade Cargill Made The Right Decision By Joining Smackdown

Jade Cargill officially signed with the Smackdown brand on last week’s episode and GM Nick Aldis thinks it was the right decision. In an interview with Gabby AF (via Fightful), Aldis spoke about Cargill’s arrival on the WWE’s blue brand and what he thinks her future holds.

He said: “Well, all I can say is that Jade has been absolutely itching to get started on the main roster. Obviously, I’m very glad she’s hung her hat on the blue brand with SmackDown. I’m not surprised, but certainly pleased that she made the right decision. The other part I would mention, and certainly I can’t make any predictions, but I know there are quite a few ladies on our roster who might have some choice words for Jade because they feel like she’s been getting a lot of attention and they realize that sometimes, the best way to welcome someone to the bigs to show them what’s in store for them in the bigs. I’m sure Jade has plenty to say. I’m sure the WWE universe, ever since the Royal Rumble especially, have been waiting to embrace Jade as part of WWE and I think the best has yet to come with Mrs. Cargill.”