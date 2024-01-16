Nick Aldis Wishes Jinder Mahal Luck Against Seth Rollins, Makes Play For Mahal To Join Smackdown

Nick Aldis has wished Jinder Mahal luck in his World Heavyweight Championship match on tonight’s WWE Raw, while also making a play to lure him to Smackdown. Mahal will battle Seth Rollins on tonight’s show for the World Heavyweight Title, and Aldis posted to Twitter to comment on the bout.

Aldis, the GM of Smackdown, wrote:

“Best of luck to @JinderMahal in his WWE World Heavyweight Championship match tonight on #RAW; I agree with you Mr. Mahal, you have been overlooked…on Raw. However, management has had a bit of a shake-up in recent months, and I’ll think you’ll find that #SmackDown is the land of opportunity, and I am always open to a conversation.”